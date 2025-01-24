Oil Kings Looking for Another Win over Warriors

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back at Rogers Place tonight after a three-game road trip in Saskatchewan.

Tonight, the Oil Kings welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors Rogers Place for their second meeting in less than a week after the Oil Kings grabbed a 7-0 win on Saturday to finish the Saskatchewan swing. Edmonton also got a win on Friday in Regina and earned four of a possible six points on the road trip. Saturday's meeting was the first of four this season between the Oil Kings and Warriors. Ultimately, the two clubs will meet three times in a span of 21 days.

Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka each had four points in that Saturday Oil Kings victory, while Ethan Simcoe earned his first career WHL Shutout with a 20 save performance.

Now, the Oil Kings return home where they are 14-6-0-1 on the season as they look to keep pace with the rest of the Central Division. Heading into the weekend, the Oil Kings are 24-16-1-2 and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, and they're seven points back of division leading Medicine Hat, but the Oil Kings also have two games in hand on the Tigers.

The Warriors have had a game since Saturday's loss to Edmonton, as they dropped a 6-4 decision to Calgary on Wednesday in Moose Jaw. The Warriors are 10-28-4-2 on the season now and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (43, 20-25-45)

Roan Woodward (43, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (43, 9-25-34)

Adam Jecho (32, 12-18-30)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 18 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 14 games away from 100 in the WHL and 23 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 21 points away from 100 in the WHL

Warriors Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Lynden Lakovic (31, 17-22-39)

Aiden Ziprick (44, 10-23-33)

Pavel McKenzie (44, 12-14-26)

Krzysztof Macias (29, 9-15-24)

Luke Moroz (41, 4-16-20)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Moose Jaw Warriors:

Saturday, January 18 @ MJ (7-0 EDM)

Friday, January 24 @ Edmonton

Saturday, February 8 @ Edmonton

Tuesday, February 25 @ Moose Jaw

