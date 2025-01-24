Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wheat Kings

January 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars start a back-to-back against a pair of opponents on Friday, first taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

-

When: Friday, January 24

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm PDT

Tickets: HERE

Watch: WHL Live

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Cougars Record: 24-14-3-2 (53 Points - 2nd - BC Division / 5th - Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: 4-1 loss against the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, January 18

Wheat Kings Record: 22-15-3-2 (49 points - 3rd - East Division / 7th - Eastern Conference)

Wheat Kings Last Game: 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, January 22

Last Game...

- Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding on Saturday night, stopping 37 of 40 in the setback

- Terik Parascak scored his 20th goal of the season, now raising $4,000 to the Honor House Society

Ziems on the Cusp of 120...

- Alternate captain, 20-year-old, and LA Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer is closing in on 120 career goals in the WHL which would tie alumnus' Chase Witala's all-time Prince George Cougar record.

- Ziemmer is currently at the 115 goal mark entering tonight's game

200 Watch for Vally...

- Entering tonight's game, Cougars 20-year olds, forward Borya Valis is closing in on 200 career points in the WHL. He currently sits with 197.

- Should he accomplish the 200-point feat, he would become the 11th Cougar in PG Cougar history to reach that mark.

In Goal...

- Despite a four-game slide, the Cats had terrific performances from both Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk last weekend. The Cats could turn right back to Ravensbergen after having a week to prepare for a big weekend on home ice (Ravensbergen: 20-8-3-1 | 3.09 GAA | .901 SV%

- For Cooper Michaluk, he came in relief for Ravensbergen on Friday against Spokane, where he went 7/8. His last start was January 10th at Kelowna.

On The Other Side...

- The Brandon Wheat Kings come to the CN Centre on the back half of their BC Division road swing. Brandon is coming off back-to-back wins over Kelowna and Kamloops

- Brandon has been led offensively by former Portland Winterhawk forward Marcus Nguyen. Nguyen, 20, owns 42 points (22-20-42) in 42 games played this season. Nguyen was acquired by Brandon this past summer.

- In goal, the Wheat Kings have a nice tandem in Philadelphia Flyer prospect Carson Bjarnason and draft-eligigle goaltender Ethan Eskit. For Bjarnason, he is coming off a 31 save performance in the 6-3 win over Kamloops on Wednesday. He owns a 9-10-2-0 record, along with a .908 save percentage and a 3.09 goals against average. For Eskit, he enters tonight with a 9-3-1-2 record in 16 games played. He also sports a 2.95 goals against average and a .899 save percentage.

