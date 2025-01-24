Game Day Hub: January 24 vs. Tri-City

January 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return to the Rose City to face the Tri-City Americans on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Upcoming Promotional Games:

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks wrapped up their Eastern Swing with a tough 10-1 loss to the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday night. Josh Zakreski broke the shutout with a power-play goal in the third period, but Swift Current's offense proved too much, scoring three in the first, four in the second, and three more in the third.

Pride Night presented by You Can Play

The Portland Winterhawks are proud to partner with the You Can Play Project to host their fifth-annual Pride Night on Friday, January 24, as they take on the Tri-City Americans at 7:00 P.M. Pride Night is an opportunity for Winterhawks players, staff, and fans to come together and promote an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals both on and off the ice. The You Can Play Project's mission is to ensure safety and inclusion for LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, and fans. By fostering a culture focused on skill, work ethic, and competitive spirit rather than sexual orientation or gender identity, You Can Play challenges locker room and spectator culture to prioritize respect and belonging.

Pride Night promises an exciting lineup of activities and special features. Fans can explore the 2025 Pride merchandise collection, which includes exclusive items like a sweatshirt designed in partnership with Official League, two unique hats, and collaborative t-shirts with You Can Play. Limited-edition game-night pucks will also be available for purchase. The night kicks off with a pre-game parade on the concourse, led by the Rosebuds, and a chance to connect with local LGBTQ+ community groups participating in the event. A special anthem performance will set the tone before puck drop, and the excitement continues with themed in-game elements. Highlights include an on-ice parade during the first intermission and a dazzling performance from Bright-Hearted Circus during the second intermission. Miranda Robinson will co-host the night, sharing pride-themed games and stories featuring members of the local Pride community.

Sing Along Song: I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Hawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 72 points (30G, 42A) in 44 games, he leads the team in scoring and is tied for third in the WHL. The captain has been especially hot recently, posting 19 points (3G, 16A) in his last ten games, including an assist last Saturday in Swift Current. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Teeing Up Tri-City

The Tri-City Americans enter tonight's matchup ranked seventh in the Western Conference with a 22-16-3-1 record, trailing the Portland Winterhawks by five points in the U.S. Division standings. The Americans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Wenatchee last Sunday and will look to build momentum as they visit the VMC. Tri-City's offense is led by winger Brandon Whynott, who has tallied 45 points (21G, 24A) in 42 games, including nine power-play points and three game-winning goals. He's joined by center Max Curran, who has posted 42 points (13G, 29A) in 39 games while maintaining an average of over a point per game. Both players are key contributors to the Americans' attack and will be crucial to watch tonight.

In net, Lukas Matecha has been the workhorse for the Americans, appearing in 30 games with a .891 save percentage and a 3.67 goals-against average. Backup Nathan Preston has provided relief in 12 games, holding a .881 save percentage and a 4.06 goals-against average. Matecha is expected to shoulder the load as the Americans try to hold off Portland's potent offense. On special teams, Tri-City's power play ranks second-to-last in the league, converting at just 14.8%, but their penalty kill has been a bright spot, ranking third in the WHL at 82%. The Americans will rely on their strong penalty-killing unit to neutralize Portland's dangerous man-advantage opportunities.As the playoff race heats up, the Americans will be eager to close the gap in the division, setting the stage for a hard-fought battle on Pride Night in Portland.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans face off tonight in the fifth of six regular-season matchups, with Portland holding a 2-0-2 record in the series so far. The Winterhawks will look to secure their third win of the season against the Americans after falling 4-2 in overtime during their first meeting and most recently in a 7-6 shootout at the VMC.

Portland claimed both victories in a home-and-home series on December 27 and 28, starting with a 5-3 win at home before earning a hard-fought 4-3 victory on the road. Alex Weiermair was a standout in those games, tallying three goals, while captain Kyle Chyzowski contributed four points (2G, 2A) to lead the Hawks to back-to-back wins. With two games left in the season series, Portland will aim to capitalize on home ice and extend their success against a key division rival.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

