Austin Zemlak commits to Arizona State University for 2026-27

January 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that defenseman Austin Zemlak has committed to play Division 1 hockey at Arizona State University for the 2026-27 season, upon completion of his WHL eligibility.

Zemlak, from Fort McMurray, Alberta, was acquired by the Americans over last offseason in a trade with the Victoria Royals. Named an alternate captain to begin the year, Zemlak is having the best season of his WHL career in 2024-25 with 21 points (5-16-21) in 36 games.

Originally drafted ninth overall by the Royals in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Zemlak skated in 147 career games with Victoria recording 33 points (10-23-33), with a career high 22 in 2023-24.

Zemlak becomes the fourth Americans player to announce an NCAA commitment this season joining the three 20-year-olds on Tri-City's roster, Jake Sloan (Bowling Green), Brandon Whynott (Bowling Green) and Carter MacAdams (Northern Michigan).

