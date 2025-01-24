Chiefs Welcome Eastern Conference-Leading Tigers Friday in Only Match-Up of the Season

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Eastern Conference-leading Medicine Hat Tigers for the only time this season on Friday night. The game will feature five of the top 11 scorers in the Western Hockey League: Andrew Cristall (31-45-67), Gavin McKenna (20-53-73), Berkly Catton (20-43-63), Oasiz Wiesblatt (20-42-62), and Shea Van Olm (33-27-60). It's also an Avista "Way to Save" Poster Giveaway night with a full-team post-game autograph session taking place in the Elysian Events Hall after the game.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: Avista "Way to Save" Poster Series Giveaway and Full Team Post-Game Autographs

JERSEY COLOR: Red

