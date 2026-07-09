"OH, THAT's EXCEPTIONAL!!!!!"
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Mikey Lopez scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Portland Hearts of Pine a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over FC Naples at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex with Diego Gonzalez and Serigne Faye also striking for the visitors while Andrés Ferrín fired in a stunning long-range goal for the hosts.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026
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