"OH, THAT's EXCEPTIONAL!!!!!"

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Mikey Lopez scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Portland Hearts of Pine a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over FC Naples at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex with Diego Gonzalez and Serigne Faye also striking for the visitors while Andrés Ferrín fired in a stunning long-range goal for the hosts.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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