Ogden Falters in Potential Playoff Preview

August 31, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OGDEN, UT - No matter who they face recently, the Ogden Raptors seem to be beaten down by soft hits from their opponents.

After two days of the pesky Idaho Falls Chukars reaching on bloops and seeing-eye singles, the Grand Junction Rockies entered Lindquist Field and replicated the Chukars' show in an 11-4 rout of the Raptors.

The Raptors scored first, as Tre Todd opened the second on a double and came across two batters later on a Moises Perez sacrifice fly, but the Rockies opened the third with three consecutive infield hits before a bouncer through the left side scored two runs. Three batters later, a bounding ball squirted up the middle to score another pair.

The visitors used a looping liner to left and yet another grounder up the middle to put two on in the fourth in front of a three-run homer to break the game open.

The Raptors, trailing 8-1, put three on the board on one play in the sixth. The loaded the bases on two hit batters sandwiching a Marcus Chiu base hit, and then Jon Littell hit a smash at the third baseman. The throw went to second and off the glove of the second baseman, rolling into shallow right-center. Dillon Paulson and Chiu scored easily, and James Outman sprinted around from first base to score just ahead of the throw home.

Grand Junction, however, put up a two-run homer with two out in the seventh and another two-out run in the eighth to open the game up again.

The Raptors' final regular season home game is Saturday night at 6:30, and it's the final regular season contest against the Rockies. The two teams are on track to meet in the Pioneer League playoffs, but the Rockies still have to beat out Idaho Falls for the second-half berth.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.