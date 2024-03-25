Ogden Raptors Announce Nike Baseball Camp

March 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors are excited to announce a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp at Lindquist Field this summer.

Kids ages 7-13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as a Raptor player. They will train at Lindquist Field and be instructed by current Raptor manager, Evan Parker, as well as additional Raptor coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running, and game situations for kids of all abilities.

Campers will receive an official Nike camp tee shirt, Nike cinch sack, wristbands, and a ticket to the Raptors' game on June 29th.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Ogden Raptors as our goal every summer is to join forces with great coaches and players to create positive, memorable, life-changing experiences for aspiring young ball players." saidâ¯Brian Sackinsky US Sports Camps VP of Growth and Partnerships.

The Nike Baseball Camp at Lindquist Field runs from June 26th through June 29th. Spots are limited, so sign up now by clicking Nike Baseball Camp Ogden Raptors (Summer 2024) (ussportscamps.com) or by calling 1-800-645-3226.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 25, 2024

Ogden Raptors Announce Nike Baseball Camp - Ogden Raptors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.