Ogden Raptors Announce 2024 Field Manager

Ogden, Ut. - The Ogden Raptors Professional Baseball Team coming out of their triumphant 2023 season and the retirement of their Field Manager Kash Beauchamp have now landed on their new Field Manager. The Ogden Raptors are very proud to announce that their 2024 Field Manager will be hometown boy Evan Parker.

Evan Parker is an Ogden native. He was born in ogden to Heidi and Bill Parker. Evan went to Bonneville High school where he then graduated and went on to play ball at Utah Tech University. Evan spent a season in Rookie ball within the Brewers system where he battled with some injuries. Post recovery and the Covid-19 season Evan joined the Ogden Raptors in 2021 as a Player/Coach where he help then Skipper Dean Stiles in managing the pitching staff and he also made his hometown debut on the mound were he racked up 2 saves across 13 innings pitched.

"It's best to promote from within when possible" said Ogden Raptors President Dave Baggott when talking in an interview with Evan Parker. Dave then continued on to talk about Evan's time so far with the Raptors and the two discussed that Evan has picked up some tips and tricks from the other coaches and Managers from the past 3 season and that Evan will be taking what he's learned and will be putting it into his own play book for this upcoming season.

"I'm excited for the challenge" Evan stated when talking about taking on this new, larger role within the organization. He continued on to talk about how he is exceptionally proud and excited to have this job and this opportunity to work at this level with the Ogden Raptors, that it "is a dream come true for me."

The Ogden Raptors are very excited for Evan Parker and the upcoming 2024 season. The Raptors are still looking for a Hitting Coach and those interested should send their resume to players@ogden-raptors.com. The Ogden Raptors will open the 2024 season at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

