Ogden, Ut. - The Ogden Raptors, who held "A League of Their Own" tribute games last summer are pleased to announce that they are bringing it back for another year. This past summer the "A League of Their Own" tribute games where all held at Lindquist Field and the games were played by a make up of two teams all sourced from local talent. The Ogden Whoopie Girls and Junction City Dolls had come together to put on not only a great game but also used their efforts to raise over $13,000 for different local suicide prevention agencies.

Looking to build off of those tremendous efforts the Ogden Raptors and SavOn Sporting Goods's Justin Nakishi have teamed up again to put on another series of "A League of Their Own" games. This year knowing that you can not keep all things the same, Ogden Raptors President and Owner Dave Baggott decided to take a chance and see if any other teams in the Pioneer League, within close travel distance, would like to join in the fun. After reaching out to the Idaho Falls Chukars, who were very excited to join the cause, the details for the 2023 "A League of Their Own" tribute games came to life.

This year the games will be a bit different than what happened last summer. The Idaho Falls Spud Queens will host the first Tribute Game in Idaho Falls at Melaleuca Field, the home of the Idaho Falls Chukars. Game one will be held on Saturday, July 29 where the Spud Queens will host the Whoopie Girls for a night of fun and fund raising.

Game two of the Tribute games the Ogden Whoopie girls will be home at beautiful Lindquist Field. Game two will be held on Saturday, August 12 where the Spud Queens will be Ogden's Guests for another night of fun and fund raising. Game times for both games will be announced later along with details as to the charities that each game will be raising funds to support.

Leading up to the Tribute Games, the Ogden Raptors and SavOn Sporting Goods will be hosting a local tryout at Lindquist Field on Saturday, July 8 at 1:00pm. All those over the age of 18 are welcome to attend the tryout and lay it all out on the field as they battle for their spot on the Ogden Whoopie Girls roster.

