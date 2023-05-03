Raptors Announce 2023 Fan Fest

May 3, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release







The Ogden Raptors Baseball Team will be celebrating their 30th year of Professional Baseball in Ogden at beautiful Lindquist Field! Come celebrate a free night out at Lindquist Field with our 2023 Season kick off party on Friday, May 19 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm! Come enjoy a Home Run Derby, an Exhibition Game against traveling baseball team The Black Sox, new merchandise. your favorite ballpark food, and time to meet and greet the 2023 Raptors Team! This is a free community event that will help to start satisfying everyone's craving for baseball!

Fan Home Run Derby

Try your luck at hitting a fair homer over the outfield wall and win (2) Season Tickets for 2023! For just $25 you get 10 swings in attempt to hit a home run! Just remember that there are only 25 spaces available so be sure to call ahead to get your spot. This is a first come first serve event.

Participants must pay for their slot when signing up. Participants must bring their own bat.

Pitching will be done via machine. A wavier must be signed prior to starting and a helmet will be provided for you to wear.

Meet and Greet, Exhibition Game, and More

The 2023 Raptors Team will be here to meet and mingle with fans before and after their Exhibition Game against the traveling Black Sox Professional Baseball Team. The Exhibition Game will start folllowing the conculsion of the Fan Home Run Derby which will be approximately around 7:00pm! Stop by any of the concession stands or barbecues to grab one of your favorites to enjoy as you watch the Home Run Derby and Exhibition Game. The Souvenir stand will be open as well for you to take a look at all of the new styles and get your gear to wear on Opening Night!

Season Ticket Holders and Sponsors

As a Season Ticket Holder or a Sponsor for the 2023 season we want to grant a special welcome to all of you! Season Tickets are in and can be picked up Monday -Friday 9am to 5pm at the Ogden Raptors Front Office or at the front gates during Fan Fest!

Sponsors we want to invite you all to come out and partake in the fun. We are welcoming all sponsors to come out and set up a booth on the upper or lower concourse. This is a great chance to come out for free and gain exposure within the community. Do a raffle, give out swag, or simply come set up a table and let people know who you are and what you do! Simply let us know before hand if you're coming so we can plan for a great night!

For any questions or to see how your company can be apart of Fan Fest 2023 please reach out to Ogden Raptors Managment at 801-393-2400 or email us at homerun@ogden-raptors.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 3, 2023

Raptors Announce 2023 Fan Fest - Ogden Raptors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.