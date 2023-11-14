PaddleHeads Re-Sign 2024 Franchise Player of the Year, Cameron Thompson

November 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads proudly announced today the re-signing of veteran and two- way player Cameron Thompson, who has also been named the 2024 Franchise Player of the Year. The Franchise Player title was introduced by the PBL this year. It allows each team to select one player. The selected player is given an extra year of eligibility and must meet the following criteria. This title is awarded to a player who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to the team, has played no less than two years in the Pioneer Baseball League and finished the prior season with the PaddleHeads.

His re-signing comes as no surprise due to his outstanding performance on the field and his remarkable contributions to the Missoula community. His performance during the previous season, combined with his positive impact off the field, has earned him the role of Franchise Player.

"As long as the PaddleHeads have been a team, Cam has been on the field and in the lineup." Says manager Michael Schlact. "His leadership on and off the field combined with his talent on it made him re-signing a no brainer. Thanks to the new Franchise Player tag, Cam is eligible to return this coming season, and the fun part is that he will do it as a two-way player who will also pitch for us. We could not be prouder to have Cam returning as our Franchise Player, a two-way player, and a fan favorite."

During the 2023 season, Cam appeared in 87 games, scoring 70 runs over the course of the 2023 season.

With his exceptional skills, dedication, and leadership, the PaddleHeads are proud to have him on the 2024 roster and to name him the 2024 Franchise Player.

Here is what Cam had to say about being named the Franchise Player for the 2024 season:

"I am excited to be back with the PaddleHeads. Also, very thankful to come back as the Franchise Player for such an amazing organization. Can't wait to see what is to come in the 24' season."

The PaddleHeads are busy preparing for the 2024 season. Don't miss the chance to see the PaddleHeads live in action this summer! Season tickets are on sale NOW, starting at just $299! Visit https://bit.ly/47qoxUW to secure yours today!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.