Offense Stagnates in 8-2 Loss to Lake Elsinore

August 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports offense got stuck in first gear on Friday night, getting both of their hits in the first inning and needing a sac fly to score their second run in an 8-2 loss to Lake Elsinore.

Three opposite-field, bloop hits in the first inning led to two runs scoring to put the Storm up 2-0, with all three hits in the 65 mile per hour range off starter Jackson Finley. Stockton would get one back in the bottom of the inning when Clark Elliott doubled into the right-field corner, and Mario Gomez drove him in with a single up the middle to make it 2-1. Nelson Beltran came within inches of tying the game with his own bloop single into shallow right, but Chase Valentine made an over-the-shoulder, running grab to deny the Ports anymore runs.

The Storm got two more runs in the second inning, even though the Ports played some great defense. Carlos Amaya threw a runner out at third on a bunt attempt that died out in front of the plate, Darlyn Montero threw behind Valentine to get him wandering too far off second after a single into center be Leodalis De Vries, and Amaya threw to third to get Kai Roberts trying to stretch a double into a triple to end the inning.

It would be a steady drip of runs for Lake Elsinore the rest of the way, as they didn't put up any more crooked numbers, but got a run in the fourth, fifth, seventh, and ninth innings. Stockton got a run in the eighth on a sac fly from Joseph Rodriguez. Jake Pfennigs would be the only pitcher to not allow a run, throwing a scoreless 1.1 innings with just one hit and no walks and two strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Game five with be a 7:05 first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark, with Lake Elsinore's RHP Miguel Mendez (1-4, 4.26) versus Stockton's RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 4.68) who has only allowed two earned runs in his last seven starts. Four of the Athletic's top five draft picks have joined the Ports and are expected to be in the lineup this weekend, including No. 4 overall pick Nick Kurtz out of Wake Forest.

It will be a fireworks night, and the Ports will have a visor giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, with a slick looking, navy blue and red trimmed visor, presented By Valley Strong Credit Union.

