Late Grizzlies' Rally Comes up Short in 5-3 Defeat to Quakes

August 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (17-23, 55-50) were defeated by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-15, 55-49) 5-3 Friday evening from LoanMart Field. The Grizzlies fell to 4-12 all-time at LoanMart Field, dating back to 2022. Fresno dropped to 7-18 on the road in the second half with an 11-22 record in the last three months. The Grizzlies currently sit six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings.

The Quakes spotted a four-run bottom of the fourth thanks to a Grizzlies lack of control on the mound. Fresno forced five walks and one wild pitch in the frame. Rancho Cucamonga mustered a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk, wild pitch and fielder's choice, which resulted in an inning-ending double play. The Quakes added their fifth and final run in the bottom of the fifth when Cameron Decker hammered a solo shot to left-center field.

Despite the deficit, the Grizzlies made a strong effort late. With two outs in the top of the eighth, Jared Thomas whacked a single to center field, inching across Juan Castillo. Fresno would go into their final at-bats trailing by four. Robert Calaz smashed a triple to center, netting Andy Perez. Then, Calaz sprinted home on a Felix Tena RBI single. The Grizzlies had two more chances to even the contest, but struck out twice with the tying run at the plate.

Fresno outhit Rancho Cucamonga 10-6, but grounded into a season-high four double plays. On the other side, the Quakes swung into two of their own double plays. Grizzlies' starter Stu Flesland III tossed three solid innings before leaving the game with an injury. Flesland III (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing one run (earned) on three hits and one walk while fanning five. Austin Becker followed Flesland III, but struggled with four walks permitted. Brady Hill hurled two innings, but was tagged for the homer. Konner Eaton (debut) and Cade Denton chucked scoreless appearances to wrap up the final two frames. Eaton registered his first strikeout to complete the seventh (Zyhir Hope).

Quakes' righty Sean Paul Linan (6-2) relished the victory after seven shutout frames of baseball. He scattered five hits and one walk while striking out three. Joseilyn Gonzalez was the recipient of all three Grizzlies runs allowed. Noah Ruen secured his sixth save of the year after whiffing the final two Fresno batters.

The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from LoanMart Field. Fresno returns home to Chukchansi Park for a two-week homestand starting August 13 against the Modesto Nuts. Tickets are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Stu Flesland III (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- DH Jared Thomas (2-3, RBI, BB)

- CF Robert Calaz (1-4, 3B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 1B Cameron Decker (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- DH Samuel Munoz (1-2, 2B, R, BB)

- RHP Sean Paul Linan (7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Fresno RHP Bryan Mena (0-0, 4.50) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Samuel Sanchez (0-0, 3.00)

On That Fres-Note:

Andy Perez extended his hit streak to eight games after picking up his 37th multi-hit contest.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.