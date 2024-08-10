Meza with Another Monster in Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Jose Meza smashed two more home runs and Cam Day fired six innings of one-run baseball, as the Quakes defeated the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night, winning 8-2 at LoanMart Field.

Meza, who clubbed a pair of homers against the Grizzlies in a game earlier this week, enjoyed his second multi-homer game this week, finishing with a triple as well, giving him a season-high six RBIs.

Day (4-3) allowed just one run on five hits over six innings, nailing down the win after Samuel Sanchez gave Rancho three solid innings out of the gate.

Meza put Rancho ahead to stay with a 455-foot two-run blast in the second, his fifth of the year, making it 2-0.

Leading 2-1, Meza answered in his next at-bat off Fresno starter Bryan Mena (0-1), this time going the other way for a solo-shot, his sixth, making it 3-1.

Two batters later Victor Rodrigues launched his first of the year, making it 4-1.

With the score 4-2 in the fifth, Meza completed his big night with a three-run triple, then scored on a sac fly off the bat of Elijah Hainline, putting it away at 8-2.

The win gives Rancho (26-15, 56-49) their third straight series win and on Sunday, they'll look for five of six in the series. Christian Zazueta (1-2) makes the start for Rancho, while Fresno counters with Albert Pacheco (4-4) at 5:00pm.

Sunday is IEHP "Kids Eat Free Sunday" and kids will also "Run the Bases" after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

