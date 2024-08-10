Visalia Comes from Behind to Defeat Modesto on Marvel Night

The Visalia Rawhide secured a hard-fought victory against the Modesto Nuts with a final score of 5-3 at John Thurman Field. This win was crucial for the Rawhide, helping them keep pace with the first-place Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in the CAL South standings.

Though he didn't factor in the final decisions, Modesto starter RHP Ashton Izzi (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 unearned runs, and 3K's) pitched well in his 21st start of the season, lowering his team leading ERA to 2.98. Modesto miscues helped to open the door for the Rawhide who took advantage of five Modesto errors in the field.

Modesto briefly took the lead in the 5th inning. After LF Carlos Jimenez doubled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, 1B Milkar Perez (1-for-4) drove in his 34th run of the season, scoring Jimenez. RF Anthony Donofrio knocked in his 3rd run of the season with a ground out that put Modesto out in front 3-2.

The Rawhide countered with single runs in the 6th, 7th and 8th innings to retake the advantage. Modesto threatened in the 8th when the Nuts loaded the bases, but Alexis Leibano came out of the Visalia bullpen to put out the fire and nail down his 5th save of the season.

The Nuts will look to get back into the win column tomorrow evening as game 5 of this 6-game Cal League series will continue with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm.

