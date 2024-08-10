Rawhide Top Nuts in Back and Forth Battle
August 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Modesto Nuts News Release
In a back-and-forth battle at John Thurman Field, the Visalia Rawhide outlasted the Modesto Nuts, winning 12-8 in a thrilling contest.
The Rawhide showcased a potent offensive attack, with standout performances from several players. CF Druw Jones (3-for-4) led the charge, driving in five runs with a trio of hits, including a crucial double. RF Adrian Ortiz also made a significant impact, scoring three runs and contributing two hits. Meanwhile, 3B Demetrio Crisantes (2-for-5) and SS Jansel Luis (3-for-6) added to the Rawhide's offensive onslaught with multiple hits and RBIs.
On the mound, Rawhide reliever RHP Peniel Otano earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, demonstrating his effectiveness with a remarkable 1.13 ERA.
The Nuts, led by SS Luis Suisbel's (3-for-4) three RBIs and multiple hits from LF Carlos Jimenez (2-for-5, current 16-game hitting streak) and 1B Milkar Perez (2-for-5), fought hard to close the gap but ultimately fell short. Despite a late rally, Modesto couldn't overcome the Rawhide's early advantage and key hits.
In the end, the Rawhide's explosive offense and solid bullpen performance secured a decisive victory in this high-energy matchup.
