Rawhide Top Nuts in Back and Forth Battle

August 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a back-and-forth battle at John Thurman Field, the Visalia Rawhide outlasted the Modesto Nuts, winning 12-8 in a thrilling contest.

The Rawhide showcased a potent offensive attack, with standout performances from several players. CF Druw Jones (3-for-4) led the charge, driving in five runs with a trio of hits, including a crucial double. RF Adrian Ortiz also made a significant impact, scoring three runs and contributing two hits. Meanwhile, 3B Demetrio Crisantes (2-for-5) and SS Jansel Luis (3-for-6) added to the Rawhide's offensive onslaught with multiple hits and RBIs.

On the mound, Rawhide reliever RHP Peniel Otano earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, demonstrating his effectiveness with a remarkable 1.13 ERA.

The Nuts, led by SS Luis Suisbel's (3-for-4) three RBIs and multiple hits from LF Carlos Jimenez (2-for-5, current 16-game hitting streak) and 1B Milkar Perez (2-for-5), fought hard to close the gap but ultimately fell short. Despite a late rally, Modesto couldn't overcome the Rawhide's early advantage and key hits.

In the end, the Rawhide's explosive offense and solid bullpen performance secured a decisive victory in this high-energy matchup.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.