Offense Powers Tacoma to First Win of Series
May 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (20-17) got their first win of the series, beating the Reno Aces (18-19) by a score of 12-10, Friday at Greater Nevada Field.
Jonatan Clase got Tacoma on the board on the first pitch of the game, hitting a solo home run to lead off the game. Their one-run lead didn't last long, as Reno scored five in the first and one in the second on four singles and a two-run double from Andres Chaparro.
Down 6-1, the Rainiers got two runs back in the third on a double from Ryan Bliss to make it 6-3. They tied the game with three runs on a double from Matt Scheffler and a two-run single from Nick Solak in the sixth.
Tacoma piled on with a six-run seventh inning, scoring on three singles and a bases loaded walk to take a 12-6 lead. Reno wasn't done either, as Chaparro delivered a two-run home run in both the seventh and ninth innings to make it 12-10.
That is where the game would stay, as Carlos Vargas recorded the final two outs to earn Tacoma's first win of the series.
POSTGAME NOTES: In his first game of the season with Tacoma, Matt Scheffler went 2-for-5 with a run scored, a double and two runs batted in out of the eight-hole. Despite allowing six runs (four earned) on 12 hits over 6.0 innings, Jhonathan Diaz earned his sixth win of the season. The southpaw is now 6-0 with a 2.86 ERA in eight games for Tacoma. Each of the top four hitters drove in a run for the Rainiers, as they combined to bring in six of Tacoma's 12 runs.
Tacoma and Reno will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 4:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.
##RAINIERS##
