Cowboys Edge Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 5-4

May 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 5-4, Friday night at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City (22-15) held a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth before Sugar Land (24-13) ripped off four hits within five at-bats to tie and win the game. Luke Berryhill tied the game with a RBI single with one out, and two batters later, Will Wagner provided the game-winning hit. Oklahoma City took an early lead in the second inning, with a RBI double from Kevin Padlo and a RBI single from Hunter Feduccia. Sugar Land knotted the score at two in the fourth inning before taking the lead on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning. Jonathan Araúz tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh inning. Padlo then gave OKC a 4-3 lead with a RBI single in the eighth inning.

Of Note: -Both of Sugar Land's win this series have been walk-off victories, along with a 3-2 win in 10 innings Tuesday night. Six of OKC's 15 losses have been in an opponent's last at bat, and eight of the 15 losses have been by one run...Friday marked OKC's first loss this season when leading after eight innings, as the team had been 22-0.

-OKC notched at least 12 hits for a third consecutive game, with each batter in the lineup recording at least one hit. Jonathan Araúz, Kevin Padlo and Trey Sweeney each had two hits. Padlo also recorded a team-high two RBI.

-Drew Avans reached base twice with a single and hit by pitch. He has started the current series 9-for-17 with two extra-base hits and four walks, reaching base in 14 of 22 plate appearances.

-Relief pitcher Jack Dreyer made his Triple-A debut in the eighth inning a protected a one-run lead by retiring the side in order on 10 pitches. Dreyer's father, Steve, played parts of three seasons with the Oklahoma City 89ers in the 1990s.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to rebound when they meet the Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.