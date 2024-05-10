OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 10, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (22-14) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-13)

Game #37 of 150/First Half #37 of 75/Road #19 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 5.65) vs. SUG-RHP A.J. Blubaugh (2-0, 4.43)

Friday, May 10, 2024 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club seeks a third consecutive win when the team's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys continues at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. OKC has won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series...OKC has won six of the last eight games and is now a season-best eight games above .500 at 22-14...With a win tonight, OKC would tie the Space Cowboys for first place in the PCL standings.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club erupted for 22 runs and 19 hits during a 22-3 romp over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City scored two runs in the first inning and plated five more in the second inning, including a home run by Austin Gauthier and triple with the bases loaded by Hunter Feduccia to make it 7-0. OKC added one run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 11-0. The offense then took things to another level with a nine-run, seven-hit top of the eighth inning. Feduccia and Kody Hoese each hit two-run homers, and Andre Lipcius hit a two-run double. Sugar Land broke up OKC's shutout bid in the eighth inning before each team scored two runs in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Eduardo Salazar (1-2) makes his team-leading seventh start of 2024...Salazar has been charged with losses in each of his last two outings and most recently pitched May 3 against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He allowed four runs (three earned) and eight hits over 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded a season-high five strikeouts. He also threw a season-high 88 pitches (57 strikes). OKC's offense ended up being shut out in the game, 4-0...Salazar started OKC's game April 27 in Albuquerque and allowed career highs with 10 hits and nine runs, including a career-high three homers. He issued three walks and had two strikeouts as OKC lost a game he started for the first time this season during a 10-7 defeat...Over his first three starts of April, Salazar had allowed four runs over 15.2 innings while inducing a total of seven ground ball double plays...Salazar originally signed with Cincinnati March 4, 2017 as a free agent and spent the first six seasons of his professional career in the Reds organization before signing with the Dodgers as a free agent in November 2023...The 2023 season was the first of his career in which he worked strictly out of the bullpen. He started the season with Double-A Chattanooga and went on to spend the majority of 2023 with Triple-A Louisville, going 1-1 with a 9.09 ERA over 27 relief appearances...He made his Major League debut with Cincinnati May 24 against St. Louis, and on June 6, recorded his first ML win against the Dodgers...Tonight is his first appearance against the Space Cowboys.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2024: 2-1 2023: 18-6 All-time: 48-27 At SUG: 22-14 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for their first of three series this season and first of two at Constellation Field during the first half of the season...Sugar Land currently leads the PCL with a 23-13 record while OKC is one game back...Sugar Land's offense leads the PCL with 256 runs scored and 53 home runs so far this season...OKC won the 2023 series, 18-6, and went 9-2 over the final 11 games against the Space Cowboys. OKC won five of six games in two of the four series and at least four games in each series. The team went 9-3 both at home and on the road...OKC outscored Sugar Land, 121-81, last season as OKC held the Space Cowboys to a .200 batting average...Seventy of OKC's 188 total hits against Sugar Land in 2023 went for extra bases, including 44 doubles, and both teams hit 21 home runs over their 24 meetings...Drew Avans collected a team-leading 19 hits in the season series in 2023, while Ryan Ward had 13 RBI and hit four home runs...OKC won the 2022 series, 16-8, and went 11-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has not lost back-to-back games to Sugar Land during the same series since Aug. 23-24, 2021.

Off and Running: Oklahoma City scored 22 or more runs in a game for just the fourth time in the franchise's Bricktown era (since 1998) last night, spanning 3,605 games since 1998. Thursday's 22-run total marked the team's most runs in a game since matching a team record with 24 runs June 11, 2023 at El Paso in a 24-5 win. Yesterday was also the second time this season OKC scored at least 21 runs in a game, joining a 21-9 victory at Albuquerque on April 25...OKC now has 10 total games during the Bricktown era in which the team has scored 20 or more runs, with six of them occurring in the last four seasons and at least once each season starting in 2021. Prior to 2021, the last time OKC scored 20 or more runs in a game was Aug. 3, 2013 against Colorado Springs (24-5 win)...This is the second time during the Bricktown era that an OKC team has scored 20 or more runs twice in the same season. OKC also scored 20 runs twice in 2022 - a 20-3 home win Aug. 14, 2022 against Round Rock and a 20-5 home win Sept. 11, 2022 against Tacoma...Thursday's 19-run margin of victory in Sugar Land tied for second-highest in the Bricktown era, marking the fifth all-time win by 19 or more runs. OKC last scored at least 22 runs and won a game by 19 runs during the previously mentioned 24-5 win June 11, 2023 at El Paso...OKC has now scored 12 or more runs in a game five times this season and 17 or more runs in a game three times this season through 36 games

Light Switch Offense: In addition to scoring 22 runs yesterday, OKC tied its season high with 19 hits, including eight for extra bases. Five players finished with multi-hit games and OKC also tied its highest-scoring inning of the season at nine runs during an eighth-inning rally...After being held to 26 total hits and six extra-base hits over the previous five games combined, OKC now has 32 hits, including 14 for extra bases, over the last two games. Between Wednesday and Thursday, OKC batted a combined .381 (32x84) after batting just .195 (26x133) over the previous five games...OKC has scored a combined 30 runs over the last two games after being held to five runs or less in each of the previous five games before Wednesday (16 R), including two runs Tuesday...Oklahoma City's 130 runs scored since April 21 are the most in Triple-A and second-most in all of the Minors during the 16-game span, only trailing the Single-A Modesto Nuts' 132 runs. Additionally, OKC's 168 hits since April 21 are third-most in the Minors behind fellow PCL teams Reno (184) and Albuquerque (182)...Overall this season, OKC's .495 SLG is tied for highest in the PCL, while the team's .866 OPS, 85 doubles and 52 home runs are second and 14 triples are tied for second. OKC's .281 AVG, 242 runs and 354 hits all rank third in the league..

Starting Line: Starting pitcher Ben Casparius made his Triple-A debut last night and completed five scoreless innings. He scattered three singles to go along with three walks while notching five strikeouts...Over the last nine games, OKC's starting/primary pitchers have combined to allow seven earned runs, 33 hits and 18 walks over 47.0 innings (1.34 ERA) while recording 48 strikeouts. Opponents have batted .196 (33x168) with no home runs. During OKC's previous road series in Albuquerque, prior to the current nine-game stretch, starting pitchers allowed 32 runs, 44 hits and 15 walks over just 20.1 innings across six games...On Wednesday, starting pitcher Elieser Hernández lasted a season-high 5.2 innings, allowing one run, three hits and one walk while earning his team-leading fourth win of the season. In Tuesday's series opener, starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet completed his second consecutive outing with five scoreless innings. Between Lamet, Hernández and Casparius, the trio held Sugar land 8-for-55 overall (.145) with 15 strikeouts, including 1-for-23 with runners on base and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Sales Pitch: Last night was the sixth time in the last nine games OKC held an opponent to three runs or less in a game...Over the last nine games since April 30, OKC has allowed a combined 29 runs (24 ER) - fewest in all of Triple-A while the team's 58 hits allowed during the same span are second-fewest in Triple-A. OKC pitchers have a 2.58 ERA since April 30...OKC has allowed 12 runs through the first three games of the road series in Sugar Land after allowing a total of 17 runs over OKC's previous six-game series against Salt Lake for the lowest run total allowed by OKC in a six-game series since June 29-July 3, 2023 at Sugar Land when OKC allowed 14 total runs...Sugar Land was held scoreless over the first seven innings last night and scored in two of nine innings. Opponents have now been held scoreless in 66 of 84 innings over the last nine games, including 65 of 81 non-extra innings...Sugar Land finished with eight hits last night for the highest hit total by an opponent in five games.

Drew Up: Drew Avans tallied a season-high four hits and reached base five times Thursday. Avans has started the current series 8-for-13 with two extra-base hits and four walks and reached base in 12 of 17 plate appearances in Sugar Land...Thursday marked Avans' sixth multi-hit outing in his last eight games (14x34)...Avans has a team-leading 17 multi-hit games so far this season and ranks among the PCL's top-five leaders in runs (1st, 35), hits (T-1st, 46) and triples (2nd, 5)...Overall this season, Avans is batting .336 and leads OKC in runs, hits, triples and stolen bases (9)...Since April 21, Avans has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games with an at-bat, going 25-for-66 (.379) with seven extra-base hits and 20 runs scored...On Tuesday, he hit his 23rd triple during his Oklahoma City career and he now owns sole possession of the OKC career triples record during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Avans also sits in first place on OKC's all-time career walks list as he has 199 walks with OKC after adding another walk Thursday. He also ranks second all-time with 370 games played and 91 stolen bases, while he ranks fourth with 361 career hits and tied for sixth with 69 doubles.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a season-high four runs scored Thursday. He has 10 multi-hit games in his last 15 games overall and has 15 multi-hit game overall this season, which ranks second on the team along with his 43 hits in 2024...Since April 23, Lipcius leads OKC with 24 hits and 18 RBI, while batting .369 (24x69) with eight extra-base hits. His 18 RBI during the span lead the league, while his 24 hits are tied for most since with Reno's Andrés Chaparro.

Dinger Details: After being held without a home run in back-to-back games, OKC hit three homers last night and is now one homer shy of Sugar Land's league-leading 53 homers so far this season. OKC has hit 25 home runs over the last 15 games and 41 home runs over the last 24 games - most in the Minors since April 12...OKC has allowed just two home runs over the last nine games and the team's 28 homers allowed in 2024 are fewest among all Triple-A teams. They have kept opponents inside the park in eight of the last 12 games.

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia recorded four hits and fell a double shy of the cycle last night. He set a career high with six RBI - tied with Ryan Ward for the most by an Oklahoma City player this season. Through his first two games in Sugar Land, Feduccia is 6-for-9 with a double, triple and homer, following a 1-for-22 stretch over his previous six games...Austin Gauthier went 3-for-4 with a double and his first Triple-A home run last night. Over his first three games since getting promoted to OKC, Gauthier is 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits and four walks...OKC drew a season-high 14 walks Thursday...Over the last two games, OKC is 17-for-49 (.347) with runners in scoring position after batting .173 (14x81) with RISP over the previous 10 games...Along with Norfolk, OKC is the only team in the Minors to boast three players with at least 30 RBI (Andre Lipcius, Miguel Vargas, Ryan Ward)...OKC has stolen at least two bases in five straight games, totaling 14 swipes.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2024

