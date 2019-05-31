Offense Erupts in 8-6 Victory over Fireflies

North Augusta, SC: After the GreenJackets (26-28) failed to score in the 1st inning, they came back and scored in four consecutive frames, for a total of eight runs, to beat the Columbia Fireflies (20-34) by a final of 8-6 on Friday evenings.

For the 2nd consecutive night, Columbia scored first. Hansel Moreno hit his 4th home run of the season to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. Nico Giarratano answered right back for the Jackets in the 2nd inning. His RBI double scored Rincones from 2nd base and we were all even at one.

Columbia responded in the 2nd inning on a sacrifice fly from Ronny Mauricio which briefly gave Columbia 2-1 lead, and then it was a squeeze play for Columbia to take a 3-1 lead.

The GreenJackets offense erupted in the 3rd and 4th innings. It was a Frankie Tostado two-RBI triple in the 3rd inning for the Jackets, followed by a Rincones RBI single to take a 4-3 lead. Columbia's offense added a run in the 3rd when Brian Sharp doubled home a run to tie the score at four.

The GreenJackets offense decided to go with small-ball in the 4th inning. It was three straight successful bunts for the Jackets to start the inning, and on the final one from Mikey Edie, the pitcher Colin Holderman threw to his 3rd baseman Mark Vientos to try and get the lead runner. Vientos missed the ball and it rolled down the line in left field. Two runs scored and Augusta had a 6-4 advantage. Rincones then added a sacrifice fly and it made the score 7-4 Jackets.

In the 5th inning, with the bases loaded, a passed ball scored Nico Giarratano and the Jackets grabbed ahold of an 8-4 lead. Columbia scratched a run across in the 7th inning on back-to-back doubles from Chase Chambers and Wagner Lagrange, making the score 8-5.

Columbia continued to try and make the comeback, they scored another run in the 8th inning when Mark Vientos grounded out and brought home a run to make it 8-6. But Jesus Tona earned his 7th save of the season in the 9th inning, and the Jackets hung on for a victory.

Player of the Game: Diego Rincones, 2-3, 2 RBI

Rincones goes 2-3 and was crucial for the Jackets on Friday. Rincones also extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Tomorrow's Game: 6:05 PM @ Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Segra Park, Columbia, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (COL) RHP Christian James (1-4, 4.53 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Blake Rivera (2-3, 3.96 ERA)

Blake Rivera will take the mound in the 3rd game of the series with Columbia. Rivera is coming off a start where he went five innings, while allowing only two runs. He also had nine strikeouts, as Greenville struggled with the Jackets right-hander on May 26th. It was the 4th time this year that Rivera has gone at least five innings. He was a 4th round selection from Wallace State in 2018. He's listed as the #18 overall prospect in the Giants organization according to MLB.com.

Christian James has given Columbia five plus innings in his last three starts, and has an ERA of 2.22 during that stretch of 16.2 innings on the mound. James faced the GreenJackets on May 16th and despite allowing eight hits, he only coughed up two runs. James was a 2016 selection by the Mets out of East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He has 41 strikeouts to 12 walks so far on the season.

Next Homestand: June 6th-June 9th vs the Kannapolis Intimidators

