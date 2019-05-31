Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns host the Braves for Star Wars Night at Municipal Stadium at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tomas Alastre (3-3, 5.31 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns, while Rome sends RHP Jose Olague (4-4, 3.61 ERA) to toe the rubber.

STORM TROOPER AIM ALLOWS HERO'S ESCAPE: A three-run first inning was enough to propel Hagerstown to a 4-2 victory over the Rome Braves at Municipal Stadium Thursday. Cody Wilson started it off by homering on the first pitch of the day from Braves starter Gabriel Noguera. Then after two two-out errors by the Rome defense, Nic Perkins delivered a two-RBI single, giving the Suns a 3-1 lead. Hagerstown (24-29) added one more run in the third inning when Jacob Rhinesmith came around to score on an error. Rome (25-28) made four errors on the day, causing three unearned runs to score against the starter Noguera.

POWER! UNLIMITED POWER: Wilson launched his fourth homer of the season to start things off for the Suns bats vs Rome. The center fielder now has four lead-off home runs this season, after Hagerstown had not hit a lead-off homer since Max Schrock launched one May 15, 2016.

MADE THE JUMP IN 12 PARSECS: The Suns have now worn their red "Fan Club" jerseys 12 times this season and are 6-6 when wearing them. Hagerstown is also .500 when wearing their blue jerseys with red sleeves (6-6) and their white jerseys (4-4), but have not broken .500 wearing any jersey this season.

NEVER TELL ME THE ODDS: Despite the Sun's 4-2 win over Rome last night, after Delmarva's 10-2 win over the Greenville Drive, Hagerstown has been eliminated from contention for the First Half Northern Division Title with 17 games remaining. The second half begins June 20 when Hagerstown travels to Rome for a 7:00 p.m. contest.

THERE'S ALWAYS A BIGGER FISH: Wilson and Justin Connell both notched two hit games yesterday, moving the Suns multiple-hit game total to 108 this year. Wilson has 10 of those 108, while Connell has 12. Gilbert Lara leads the team with 16 such games.

I'M ONE WITH THE FORCE. THE FORCE IS WITH ME: Chandler Day picked up the win in Thursday's game, spinning four two-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his second four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 12.1 innings, he has allowed just four hits while setting down 12 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.38 over his last five outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .243. In May, the righty has made six appearances and has a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

JUST A MAN TRYING TO MAKE HIS WAY IN THE UNIVERSE: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in four games, spinning six innings and punching out 13 batters, including the first five he faced in Friday's extra-innings win. Opponents are merely hitting .143 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

DEATH STAR LOG: The Suns have the lowest team-ERA in Class-A Affiliated baseball in May, a 2.67 mark.

