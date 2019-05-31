Sloppy Defense Sinks Braves in 4-2 Loss to Suns

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Rome Braves opened their long road trip with a frustrating loss Thursday night to the Hagerstown Suns as a quartet of early errors proved costly in a 4-2 setback.

Playing at Municipal Stadium for the first time in over a year, Rome started fast with three consecutive singles in the 1st inning by Henry Quintero, Greg Cullen and Hagen Owenby. With the bases loaded and nobody out the rally fizzled due to a double play. Despite three hits and walk in the inning the Braves scored only once and led 1-0 heading into the Bottom of the 1st inning.

The Rome advantage lasted all of one pitch as Suns leadoff man Cody Wilson hit an opposite-field homer to tie it up 1-1. Rome starter LHP Gabriel Noguera retired the next two batters but was then forced to watch as his defense began to slip behind him. Two straight fielding errors and a walk loaded the bases and Suns first baseman Nic Perkins made the Braves pay, shooting a two run single into center field and giving Hagerstown a 3-1 lead.

The Suns added another unearned run on a walk and a throwing error in the 3rd inning to take a 4-1 lead. Rome posed their largest comeback threat in the 8th inning against the Hagerstown bullpen. With two on and one out Braves catcher Logan Brown delivered a single through the right side, scoring Cullen from second. The Braves got the tying run on base but back-to-back strikeouts ended the rally and the inning. Rome went in order in the 9th and the opening game of the series belonged to the Suns.

Rome managed 10 hits on the night but none for extra bases. Cullen went 2-4 with a run scored. Darling Florentino was 2-4. Harris went 1-3 with a walk. Brown was 1-3 with an RBI and a walk. Noguera received the loss but pitched well. He threw 5 innings and allowed four runs, but only one was earned. He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out seven. Rome reliever RHP Victor Vodnik pitched solid out of the bullpen. He threw 3 shutout innings, allowing two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The loss is Rome's fourth in a row and dropped the Braves to four games back in the Southern Division race.

Rome and Hagerstown continue their four game series on Friday evening at Municipal Stadium. First pitch of Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Jose Olague (4-4, 3.61) while Hagerstown will counter with RHP Tomas Alastre (3-3, 5.31).

Rome Braves (25-28): 2 R 10 H 4 E

Hagerstown Suns (24-29): 4 R 6 H 2 E

W: Tim Cate (4-3)

L: Gabriel Noguera (2-2)

S: Jackson Stoeckinger (4)

Time: 2:29

Attendance: 524

