OF Giancarlo Stanton Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset Patriots in Bowie

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have scheduled to have OF Giancarlo Stanton begin an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

He will join the team on the road in Bowie on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 where he is expected to DH in both games.

Stanton was placed on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis on July 24. Prior to the injury, the slugging outfielder/designated hitter had 24 home runs and 61 RBI in 80 games played.

A five-time All-Star (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022), Stanton was named the MVP of this year's game after going 1-for-2 with a home run to help lead the American League to a 3-2 victory. He became the third Yankee to receive the honor, joining Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013).

Originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft, Stanton made his "Big League" debut on June 8, 2010. In 2017, Stanton was named the National League MVP when he led MLB in home runs (59) RBIs (132) and slugging percentage (.631).

He was acquired by the Yankees in a 2017 trade with the Marlins for 2B Starlin Castro, RHP Jorge Guzman, SS Jose Devers and cash considerations.

Since joining New York, Stanton has slashed .261/.345/.508 with 104 home runs and 282 RBI in 418 games played over five seasons.

