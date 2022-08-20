August 20, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

COMEBACK VICTORY - The Sea Dogs used a four-run rally in the ninth inning on Friday to beat the Fightin Phils 6-3 on Friday. Reading broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning against Portland starter Sterling Sharp. Johan Rojas worked a leadoff walk and stole second base. Two outs later, Jhailyn Ortiz hit a soft single to center, scoring Rojas to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the third inning against Fightin Phils starter Griff McGarry. David Hamilton and Cameron Cannon earned back-to-back walks, and Ceddanne Rafaela grounded out, placing runners

at second and third. Christian Koss hit a sacrifice fly to center, plating Hamilton, tying the game 1-1. Reading regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with Sharp still pitching. With one out in the inning, Carlos De La Cruz homered to left-center. It was his third long ball of the year and it gave the Fightin Phils a 2-1 advantage. One run came around to score for the Sea Dogs in the top of the fifth against McGarry. Cannon walked with one out and Rafaela doubled. McGarry balked home Cannon, tying the game again, 2-2. The Fightin Phils took the lead again in the bottom of the eighth inning against Sea Dogs reliever Jacob Wallace. Wendell Rijo led off with a walk. One out later, Ortiz doubled into the right field corner, scoring Rijo from first, giving Reading a 3-2 lead. In the top of the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs scored four runs on four hits and one error, including an RBI single from Koss and Stephen Scott, while Niko Kavadas drove in another with a double, making it a 6-3 lead. Cody Scroggins entered in the bottom of the inning for his Double-A debut, closing out the game for a 6-3 Sea Dogs win.

IMPROVING THE LEAD - With their win on Friday, the Sea Dogs are the owners of a 1.5 game lead over the Somerset Patriots. Hartford has maintained their sport in third place, sitting just 3.5 games behind Portland. With reading being on the losing end of Friday's game, they now drop to 5.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. Over the last 10 games, Portland has the best record out of any team in the Northeast Divison, winning seven of their last 10 games. The Altoona Curve have the most wins out of the last 10 gamers overall in the Eastern League, capturing eight wins in their last 10 games.

SUCCESSFUL DEBUT - Cody Scroggins made his Double-A debut on Friday with the Sea Dogs. He got to work quickly, striking out the side and earning his first save in a 6-3 over the Fightin Phils. Scroggins spent the beginning of his season with High-A Greenville, posting a 4.35 ERA and 2-0 record over 41.1 innings pitched with six saves, 51 strikeouts, 27 walks, and 42 hits overall. Scroggins earned the promotion after starting off August hot, allowing just one earned run over 5.0 innings with six strikeouts, four walks, and six hits.

THREE-HIT NIGHT - After making his Double-A debut on Thursday, Niko Kavadas secured his first three hits with the Sea Dogs on Friday. He finished the game 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI, and one walk. Kavadas had split time with Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville before being added to Portland's roster. Between his three destinations in the Red Sox system over the 2022 season, he has accumulated a .297 average, 23 doubles, one triple, 24 home runs, and 77 RBI.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 20, 2011 - In the Future's at Fenway game, the Binghamton Mets scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to beat the Sea Dogs 6-4...Massachusetts native Alex Hassan homered for Portland in the eighth inning.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Shane Drohan is set to make his Double-A debut tonight with the Sea Dogs. He was added to the roster on August 16, earning a promotion from High-A Greenville. With the Drive, he tossed 105.2 innings, posting a 4.00 ERA, and a 6-7 record. Drohan was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Red Sox, and immediately showed his success in 2021. He joined Low-A Salem for the 2021 season, finishing with a 7-4 record and a 3.96 ERA.

