Ninth Inning Charge Falls Short in Third Straight Loss

August 20, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Mickey Gasper in action

Bowie, MD -- The Somerset Patriots (68-44) left the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Bowie Baysox (56-57) at Prince George's Stadium on Saturday night.

Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the first game of his rehab assignment, batting second and starting as the designated hitter for the Patriots.

After Somerset fell behind 5-0 in the first four innings of the game, Mickey Gasper got the Patriots on the board with his eighth home run of the season--a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Gasper had two hits in the game, as did Austin Wells and Eric Wagaman, who replaced Stanton at DH in the seventh inning and went 2-for-2.

Brandon Lockridge and Elijah Dunham laced RBI-singles in the eighth and ninth innings, but Somerset's rally fell short in the two-run defeat. The Patriots left 12 runners on base in the game.

Randy Vasquez was tagged for his fifth loss of the season, for allowing four earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue in Bowie on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment and DH for the Patriots for a second straight game.

RHP Clayton Beeter will get the start for Somerset opposite RHP Garrett Stallings for Bowie.

Fans can follow the action live as Steven Cusumano calls the play-by-play on MiLB.tv and FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:50 p.m.

