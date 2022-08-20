Montano's Homer Leads Yard Goats to Win on Roberto Clemente Day

Hartford, Conn - Daniel Montano blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning, as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-4 on Roberto Clemente night, Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Aaron Schunk, Tyler Hill, and Montano each tallied two hits in front of the 33rd sellout crowd of the season. Tony Locey recorded his first win for Hartford since his promotion from High-A Spokane. The Yard Goats won their third straight game against the Fisher Cats and are now 2.5 games out of first place.

The Yard Goats took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning off the Fisher Cats' starter, Sem Robberse. Grant Lavigne opened the inning with a walk, followed by a single by Schunk. Montano stepped up and blasted a three-run homer to the right-field porch seats, his 12th of the season. The left fielder's first longball of the series put Hartford up early by three.

Yard Goats starter, Will Ethridge, dominated the Fisher Cats through the first four frames. In his first start in Hartford, the right-hander tossed four shutout innings allowing just two hits. Locey entered in relief and held the Blue Jays affiliate scoreless through the fifth.

Hartford added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kyle Datres singled and stole second. With two outs, Schunk's RBI single scored Datres, putting the Yard Goats up 4-0. Montano followed with a single, and Willie MacIver walked to load the bases. Hill came up clutch with the bases juiced, lining a two-run single to left field, extending Hartford's lead to 6-0.

New Hampshire fought back, scoring two runs in the seventh. Austin Kitchen entered in relief for Hartford and put out the fire, tossing two scoreless innings. In the ninth, John Aiello hit a two-run homer for the Fisher Cats, cutting the lead to 6-4. Stephen Jones got Sebastian Espino to ground out for the final out of the ballgame.

The Yard Goats wrap up their homestand against the Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Sunday afternoon at 1:05. RHP Noah Gotsis will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jimmy Robbins will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcasted on Newsradio 1410 WPOP.

Final: Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4

WP: Tony Locey (1-5)

LP: Sem Robberse (0-1)

T- 2:27

A- 7,321

