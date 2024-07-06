OF Connor Scott Added to Shuckers Active Roster

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Connor Scott has been added to the Shuckers active roster after being signed by the Brewers as a free agent on July 2, 2024. Scott was previously assigned to the ACL Brewers on July 2. Scott will wear No. 34 and the active roster stands at 28 players.

Scott, the former 13 th overall pick of the Miami Marlins in 2018, has appeared in 475 games across five seasons in Minor League Baseball. Scott has appeared in 207 Double-A games during his career, all with the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scott is set to make his Brewers' organization debut with the Shuckers.

