Barons Don't Know Jack

July 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Rocket City starting right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (W, 5-6) went the distance tossing nine complete innings of one-run ball as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-38, 9-3) defeated the Birmingham Barons 4-1 (45-36, 4-8) Saturday evening at Toyota Field to take five out of the six-game series.

With the win and a Tennessee Smokies loss, the Trash Pandas took sole possession of first place in the Southern League second half North Division standings.

Rocket City scored three runs in the second to take an early lead as both outfielder Tucker Flint and infielder Ben Gobbel went deep on solo homers. Designated hitter Gustavo Campero singled in the third run of the inning against Barons starting pitcher Noah Schultz (L, 0-2) as the Trash Pandas raced to a 3-0 lead.

For Flint, the dinger was his 11th of the season placing him in a tie with Campero for the team lead. Campero's RBI was his seventh of the series as he finished 10-19 for the six games with two homers, two doubles, a triple, five runs scored and two stolen bases.

The Trash Pandas added another run in the sixth as infielder Arol Vera singled to bring home Gobbel and put Rocket City up 4-0.

Birmingham got a run across in the eighth against Rocket City starter Jack Kochanowicz as infielder Cristopher De Guzman doubled in a run to make it a three-run game.

The Barons couldn't mount any more damage against Kochanowicz who tossed his third complete game of his Trash Pandas career and second over his last three outings. Kochanowicz allowed just five hits and struck out seven batters while not recording a walk.

Kochanowicz was backed up by the Trash Pandas offense which put together 13 hits on the night, giving them 66 for the series which averages to just under 11 base knocks for each game.

The Trash Pandas will remain at home and start a six-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. TBD (PNS)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.