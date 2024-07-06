Misiorowski Sets Career-High with 6.1 Innings, Strikes out 10, Shuckers Earn Sweep

PEARL, MS - In the 112 th and final meeting between the Biloxi Shuckers (38-41, 8-4) and the Mississippi Braves (36-44, 5-7) at Trustmark Park in franchise history, Jacob Misiorowski dominated with a career-best 6.1 innings and a season-best 10 strikeouts in a 2-1 Shuckers win on Saturday night. The win earned Biloxi its first series sweep of the season.

Misiorowski started his night with a strikeout, blowing a fastball by Cody Milligan to begin the first inning. Misiorowski then struck out two in the first, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Misiorowski's 10 strikeouts marked his second career 10-strikeout game, with both coming at Trustmark Park. Misiorowski then went out for the seventh for the first time in his career, recording an out on a fielder's choice before being lifted. Later in the inning, Sebastián Rivero lined a single to center, scoring the M-Braves' lone run of the night. Misiorowski's final line stood at a career-high 6.1 innings, two hits, one run, two walks and 10 strikeouts over 89 pitches.

In the eighth, Connor Scott, in his first game with the Brewers organization after signing with the Brewers on Tuesday, blasted a two-run, 413-foot home run to right, giving Biloxi a 2-1 lead.

Craig Yoho then closed the door in the ninth with a scoreless frame, earning his second save of the season. Nate Peterson (2-6) earned the win for Biloxi after a scoreless relief innings while Austin Smith (0-1) earned the loss for the M-Braves.

The Shuckers nine-game road trip continues on Tuesday against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday is slated for 6:15 p.m. CT. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

