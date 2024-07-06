Biscuits Split Doubleheader, Win Series Against Blue Wahoos

July 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (45-36, 5-7) split a doubleheader with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (44-36, 6-6) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits claimed the series with a win in Game One before falling in the second game of the evening.

Game One

Jalen Battles started the scoring with a solo bomb to left field in the third, his first homer of the season. In the fourth, Carson Williams led off the inning with his 13th homer. Battles recorded a two-run single to cap a three-run inning and a three-RBI night for the former Arkansas Razorback.

Cole Wilcox picked up his sixth win with five shutout innings. He has not allowed a run in his last 11 innings.

Game Two

The Blue Wahoos dominated game two, riding a three-run second inning to a 4-1 win. Jacob Berry went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two doubles in one of his best performances of the season.

Mason Auer brought in the Biscuits lone run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second.

Montgomery continues their homestand against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday with a six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.