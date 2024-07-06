M-Braves Drop Finale to Shuckers on Saturday

July 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Connor Scott hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning that gave the Biloxi Shuckers a 2-1 win over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park on Saturday night. The game marked the final meeting between the Shuckers and M-Braves at Trustmark Park.

The final meeting between the Mississippi rivals was fittingly a pitcher's dual. The series, which began on May 6, 2015, featured great starting pitchers like Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, and Freddy Peralta, facing off against the likes of Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Bryce Elder, and Spencer Strider. Meridian, MS native and Southern Miss product Landon Harper started for the M-Braves and was stellar again. Harper ran his scoreless streak to 20.0 innings after striking out four, walking none, over 4.0 innings in the start. Harper hasn't allowed a run since his first outing on May 28 at Chattanooga. The scoreless streak is the third-longest in the Southern League this season.

Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jacob Misiorowski started for Biloxi and turned in a career performance. The right-hander worked into the seventh inning for the first time in his career, setting a season-high with 10 strikeouts to two walks over 6.1 innings.

The M-Braves broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning against Biloxi reliever Nate Peterson. Keshawn Ogans drew a walk from Misiorowski before the pitching change, and then Peterson walked Bryson Horne. Sebastian Rivero singled to center, scoring Justin Dean to make it 1-0.

Trey Riley added 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit with no walks and a strikeout behind Harper to maintain the shutout.

Biloxi's newest addition, signed on Monday, Scott, provided the most impactful swing of the game with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, giving the Shuckers a 2-1 advantage.

The M-Braves will have Sunday and Monday off before continuing the homestand on Tuesday, July 9, against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (6-2, 2.62) starting for Mississippi against LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-1, 3.13) for Birmingham. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Tuesday features Dog Days, and all dogs are welcome! Fans can purchase tickets at mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.