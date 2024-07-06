Lookouts Snap Losing Streak with 4-3 Win

The Chattanooga Lookouts snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. Starting pitcher Kevin Abel delivered a strong start, only allowing three runs in 6.1 innings.

Tonight, the Smokies struck first on a James Triantos RBI double down the line. Chattanooga answered resoundingly in the bottom of the fourth with three runs. Francisco Urbaez led off the inning with a single and Nick Northcut smashed a two-run homer. They added a run later in the inning on a Miguel Hernandez RBI single. The Lookouts later increased their lead an inning when Ivan Johnson scored on an error.

Tennessee crept closer with two runs in the seventh, but Brooks Crawford shut down their offense and struck out three batters in 1.2 innings. Reliever Carson Rudd then slammed the door shut in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

After two straight off days, the team welcomes the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday for the start of a six-game series.

