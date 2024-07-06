Lookouts Snap Losing Streak with 4-3 Win
July 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. Starting pitcher Kevin Abel delivered a strong start, only allowing three runs in 6.1 innings.
Tonight, the Smokies struck first on a James Triantos RBI double down the line. Chattanooga answered resoundingly in the bottom of the fourth with three runs. Francisco Urbaez led off the inning with a single and Nick Northcut smashed a two-run homer. They added a run later in the inning on a Miguel Hernandez RBI single. The Lookouts later increased their lead an inning when Ivan Johnson scored on an error.
Tennessee crept closer with two runs in the seventh, but Brooks Crawford shut down their offense and struck out three batters in 1.2 innings. Reliever Carson Rudd then slammed the door shut in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.
After two straight off days, the team welcomes the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday for the start of a six-game series.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Misiorowski Sets Career-High with 6.1 Innings, Strikes out 10, Shuckers Earn Sweep - Biloxi Shuckers
- Lookouts Snap Losing Streak with 4-3 Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- M-Braves Drop Finale to Shuckers on Saturday - Mississippi Braves
- Barons Don't Know Jack - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Berry, Blue Wahoos Split Twin Bill with Biscuits - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Biscuits Split Doubleheader, Win Series Against Blue Wahoos - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Saturday, July 6 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:05 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- OF Connor Scott Added to Shuckers Active Roster - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.