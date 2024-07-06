Berry, Blue Wahoos Split Twin Bill with Biscuits

July 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split a doubleheader with the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night, falling 4-0 in game one but rallying to take game two 4-1 behind a dominant performance from Jacob Berry.

In game one, the Pensacola offense managed just three singles as Cole Wilcox (W, 6-2) outdueled Jonathan Bermúdez (L, 3-4) in a 4-0 final. The Biscuits took a lead on solo homers from Jalen Battles in the third and Carson Williams in the fourth, and added insurance on a Battles two-run single later in the inning.

In game two, Berry stole the show with a 3-for-4 performance. He opened the scoring with a two-run homer off starter Adam Leverett (L, 3-3) in the second, and added a pair of doubles as the Blue Wahoos won 4-1.

Tristan Stevens (W, 1-0) allowed just an unearned run over 5.0 innings to secure his first career Double-A win for the Blue Wahoos. Chandler Jozwiak worked a scoreless inning of relief to set up closer Austin Roberts (S, 15) for his league-leading 15th save.

The Blue Wahoos split their six games against the Biscuits, taking two of three in Pensacola before salvaging the final game of their series in Montgomery. They end a taxing stretch of 12 games in 12 days with a 6-6 record.

After two consecutive off days, the Blue Wahoos return to action against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night for a six-game road series. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

