Oakland Roots SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Oakland Roots SC earned a point in Head Coach Benny Feilhaber's first game at the helm as it played to a scoreless draw against El Paso Locomotive FC in an entertaining contest that saw both teams have chances but neither able to convert at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.