Oakland Roots SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Oakland Roots SC earned a point in Head Coach Benny Feilhaber's first game at the helm as it played to a scoreless draw against El Paso Locomotive FC in an entertaining contest that saw both teams have chances but neither able to convert at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
