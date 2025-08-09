Oakland Roots SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Jonas Fjeldberg recorded a goal and assist while Quenzi Huerman scored for a third consecutive game across all competitions as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to move into the playoff places in the USL Championship Western Conference.
