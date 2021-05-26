Nuts Secure Comeback Win in Series Opener

Modesto, CA - In a wild see-saw affair, the Modesto Nuts secured a 9-6, series-opening win against the Visalia Rawhide Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

After a four-run top of the third inning, the Nuts (14-5) found themselves behind by three runs before they mounted their comeback against the Rawhide (4-15). Dariel Gomez pushed across a run with a bloop double that was misjudged in left field. Cesar Izturis Jr. followed with an RBI single to tie the game.

In the fourth the Rawhide went to their bullpen and brought in Marcos Tineo (L, 0-2). After he recorded the first two outs on strikeouts, the next two reached on a walk and a single. Matt Scheffler gave the Nuts the lead with his first of two RBIs when he singled home a run. A misplay at second on Gomez's grounder brought in anther run before Izturis Jr. plated his second RBI with a two-out single. In the sixth, Scheffler added a solo home run to left field that padded the Nuts' lead.

Josias De Los Santos (W, 2-1) settled down after a rocky start to work five innings while allowing three earned runs, five total, on just four hits and four walks. The righty struck out seven in the win. Juan Mercedes had a strong two innings out of the bullpen allowing just one unearned run on one hit. Luis Curvelo was dominant in his only inning of work with two strikeouts. Travis Kuhn (S, 4/4) finished off the game with a perfect ninth inning.

The Nuts continue their six-game set with the Rawhide at John Thurman Field on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

