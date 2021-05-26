Weatherly Headlines Shutout as Fresno Beats Inland Empire 1-0

San Bernardino, CA - In the first ever meeting between the Fresno Grizzlies (12-7) and Inland Empire 66ers (8-10), it was the Grizzlies who came out on top, winning 1-0 Tuesday night from San Manuel Stadium. 13 of the first 19 games for Fresno have been decided by two runs or less. The Grizzlies are 7-6 in those contests with a 3-2 mark on the road.

Sam Weatherly and three Fresno relievers highlighted the evening, combining on the four-hit shutout. Weatherly hurled five and one-third innings, striking out 10. Both of those totals are professional highs for the lefty. The 10 punchouts also tied the season-high for a Grizzlies pitcher. Anderson Bido, Tanner Propst (1-0, win) and Juan Mejia (save, 5) cleaned up the final frames, allowing only one hit and fanning four.

Fresno scored the only run in the ninth when Mateo Gil spanked a double to the right-center gap, plating Ezequiel Tovar. Zac Veen added his 13th steal in the victory.

For the 66ers, starter Brent Killam threw six scoreless innings, striking out seven. He gave up a pair of hits and only walked one batter. Emilker Guzman (0-1) mustered the defeat despite three strong frames of work. Braxton Martinez led the Inland Empire offense with two knocks.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Sam Weatherly (5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 10 K)

- 2B Mateo Gil (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- Bullpen (3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- LHP Brent Killam (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K)

- 1B Braxton Martinez (2-4, 2 2B)

- CF D'Shawn Knowles (1-3, BB, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 26 @ Inland Empire, Fresno RHP Will Ethridge (0-1, 3.29) vs. Inland Empire LHP Jose Salvador (0-0, 4.05), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies pitching coach Mark Brewer held the same position for the San Bernardino Stampede in 1999.

