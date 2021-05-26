Storm Win in Comeback Fashion against San Jose Giants

May 26, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







This Lake Elsinore Storm season has had more than its fair share of magic. A 5-0 start to the year, a Robert Hassell lll walk off, an explosive 8 run inning, and numerous come from behind victories have been just some of the miraculous game-to-game events In 2021. Last night was just another example of this team's apparent wizardry.

Dwayne Matos was on the bump, putting together a solid outing for Low A West standards by going 4.2 innings, giving up 3 runs, and striking out 3. Before giving up 2 in the bottom of the 3rd, the Storm snatched the lead from the Giants in the top of the 3rd after red-hot Jarryd Dale smacked a line-drive double, scoring Alison Quintero and Zack Mathis.

The Giants and Storm would then put up two scoreless frames before the scoring began once again. The Storm and Giants would both have 1 earned run in the 6th inning, however, errors continue to terrorize the Storm as the Giants were able to grab three more runs following an error. The Storm's one earned run in that inning would come thanks to the speed of Joshua Mears. Following a single, he worked his way around the bases by stealing 2nd, 3rd, and then home when the catcher attempted to throw out Euribiel Angeles at 2nd, allowing Mears to sneak home and temporarily tie the game.

In a 7-3 hole with just three innings left, in most other instances this would be far too big of a hill to climb, however, this Storm offense has proved it is not to be underestimated. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Matthew Acosta would double, scoring Brandon Valenzuela and reducing the lead to just 3.

Then, the Storm magic revealed itself once again. On the first pitch of the top of the 9th, Zack Mathis would line a single to left field. A passed ball would then remove the possibility of a double play and Yordy Barley would walk in a 6 pitch at bat. With two on and after a Dale strikeout, Jack Stronach would show off his power yet again by knocking a double to left field, reducing the lead to just 2.

Valenzuela would then single, scoring Barley and potentially scoring Stronach before he was held up at third, a calculated safe play with just one out. The Storm would then pinch-run for Valenzuela for the speedier, Kelvin Alarcon. This move proved vital as Alarcon stole second after a Mears strikeout. Euribiel Angeles would then be the hero of the night when his single scored not only Stronach to tie the game but Alarcon easily scored after his steal of second base. Manager, Mike McCoy, yet again pressing all of the right buttons to get the Storm over .500 again.

The Storm play Game 2 of a 6 game set against the Giantss today at 6:30.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.