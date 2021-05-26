Fresno Grizzlies Opening to 100% Capacity June 15

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that they will open Chukchansi Park to 100% capacity for baseball games starting on June 15. This date lines up with the state-declared reopening date that lifts social distancing requirements and capacity limitations.

Included in this change will be the removal of the requirement to physically distance within the ballpark and lifts the requirement for vaccinated individuals to wear masks.This change in restrictions means that Chukchansi Park will be able to fully return to the experience fans enjoyed before the pandemic.

Starting June 15, Fresno Social will reopen completely including the first-come-first-serve lounge area featuring some of the most comfortable seats in the ballpark. On that date, young fans will also be able to start fully enjoying the Splash Park presented by Community Medical Centers.

"Seeing so many smiling faces at Chukchansi Park over the past two weeks has absolutely energized our staff and we are thrilled to be at the point where we can open the ballpark to full capacity," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. "Now that we have reached this tremendous milestone, our staff can start to put all of our focus into some of the largest events of the year including our HUGE 4th of July celebration."

Although the ballpark will be open to full capacity starting June 15, in order to accommodate all fans, the Grizzlies will still offer physically distanced seating pods in select sections of the ballpark. This seating arrangement will be available to any fan who prefers it for the time being.Single-game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, May 27 via FresnoGrizzlies.com. Fans who wish to lock in their seats early and guarantee their location are encouraged to become a Season Ticket or Flex Plan holder by calling 559-320-TIXS(8497) or by emailing the Membership Services Team at members@fresnogrizzlies.com. The team is also now on sale with group packages for 20 people or more which guarantees that your entire party sits together at the ballgame at a discounted rate.

Even though restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks, Chukchansi Park is still devoted to being a clean, healthy, and safe place for all fans. The team will continue to operate the 150+ automatic hand sanitizer dispensers around the ballpark as well as enforce the enhanced cleaning standards they have been following all season.

