Late Run Sends Rancho to Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Eddys Leonard broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double, then made a huge defensive play in the ninth, as the Quakes grabbed a much-needed home win, defeating the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night by a final score of 5-4.

With the game tied at 4-4, Leonard doubled home Edwin Mateo in the last of the eighth, giving Rancho the one-run lead against reliever Oswaldo Berrios (1-3).

In the top of the ninth, closer Carlos De Los Santos walked the first hitter he faced, then balked T.J. Schofield-Sam to second base. Joshwan Wright followed with a groundball to the right of Leonard at shortstop. Schofield-Sam elected to try to advance to third, but was thrown out, as Leonard delivered a strike to third baseman Brandon Lewis. De Los Santos settled down to get the next two hitters and earn his first save, helping Rancho end a five-game losing streak at home.

Leonard's end-of-game heroics overshadowed his early work, as he cranked a two-run homer in the second, giving the Quakes a 3-1 lead in the second run.

Diego Cartaya made his Rancho debut on Tuesday, as the sixth-ranked prospect in the Dodgers' system had an impressive debut, finishing the game 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single. In addition, behind the plate, he threw out a would-be base-stealer in the third inning, an inning that would later see Stockton score a pair of runs.

Cameron Gibbens (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth.

Rancho (9-9) will host Stockton again on Wednesday evening at LoanMart Field, as Kendall Williams (0-0) will take on Ports' right-hander Jose Dicochea (0-0) at 6:30pm.

