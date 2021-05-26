Ports Drop Series Opener to Quakes

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Ca.- The Ports surrendered a run in the eighth and fell 5-4 in the series opener against the Quakes at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night.

There was plenty of offense to be had in the opening innings on Tuesday, as the Ports and Quakes traded punches in the early going.

The Ports (7-12) jumped on top with a single run in the top of the first on an RBI double by Tyler Soderstrom, but Rancho Cucamonga answered right back with a run of their own in the bottom half on a two-out RBI single by Alex De Jesus off Ports starter David Leal.

After the Quakes (9-9) jumped out to a 3-run lead with a two-run second, it was the Ports' turn to respond in the third with two runs to tie the game at three. With two outs and nobody on, Brayan Buelvas hit a solo shot to right field and Junior Perez followed a Soderstrom double with an RBI triple.

After single runs for each team in the third and fourth tied the game at four, the bullpens took over and held the opposing offenses down. Osvaldo Berrios shined for Stockton with 4.1 innings of one-run ball in relief of David Leal, and the Quakes used three relievers to shut out the Ports over the last five innings giving up just one hit.

With one out and the game tied at four in the bottom of the eighth, Quakes right fielder Edwin Mateo singled and stole second base, advancing to third on a throwing error by Ports catcher Tyler Soderstrom. With the infield and outfield drawn in, Eddys Leonard lined a double to right field to drive in the eventual winning run.

Berrios (1-3) took the loss for the Ports, and Cameron Gibbens (1-1) got the win for the Quakes.

Buelvas and Soderstrom each had two hits for the Ports. Stockton out-hit the Quakes 9-8.

Stockton will try to even the series at one game a piece in game two of the six-game set on Wednesday at 6:30pm behind Jose Dicochea. All games can be heard on Fox Sports AM 1280.

