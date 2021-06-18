Nuts' Offense Quiet in Fifth Straight Loss

Modesto, CA - Wil Jensen heaved six strong innings for the San Jose Giants as the Modesto Nuts lost 9-3 at John Thurman Field on Thursday night.

Wil Jensen (W, 3-0) retired the first six batters he faced and used a double play to work around a third-inning single. In the fifth, the Nuts (21-18) mounted a potential rally with back-to-back singles. With Brett Rodriguez up to the plate next, Trent Tingelstad was picked off at second before the first pitch of the at-bat. Brett Rodriguez would follow with a single but the Nuts were unable to score.

Overall, Jensen threw six innings and faced the first two hitters of the seventh inning before leaving the game. He was charged with just one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Giants' (27-12) offense got started early against Nuts' starter Matthew Willrodt (L, 0-1). Brett Auerbach tripled to start the game and Luis Toribio doubled him home to put the Giants on the board two batters into the game. Ricardo Genoves singled home the second run of the inning. He would finish with three hits, a walk and three RBI in the game. Willrodt worked two innings allowing just the two first-inning runs before a perfect second inning.

Leon Hunter Jr. faced the minimum in two perfect innings out of the Nuts' bullpen. Jorge Benitez tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

The Giants added three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to send the Nuts to their fifth straight loss. The Giants have now won six straight games.

Game four of the six-game series between the Modesto Nuts and San Jose Giants is at 7:05 pm on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

