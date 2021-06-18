Giants Cruise Past Modesto, Win Streak at Six

June 18, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants jumped on Modesto early and never looked back Thursday night en route to a 9-3 win over the Nuts at John Thurman Field. Wil Jensen took a shutout into the seventh inning while the Giants used an 11-hit offensive attack to cruise to the victory. The win was San Jose's (27-12) sixth in a row and improved the club's record to a sparkling 8-1 on their current road trip.

The Giants wasted no time taking an early lead on Thursday pushing across a run just two batters into the game. Leadoff hitter Brett Auerbach started the contest with a triple to right and immediately scored when the next batter, Luis Toribio, delivered an RBI double. Two batters later, Ricardo Genoves picked-up the first of his three RBI's on the night with a single to plate Toribio for a 2-0 advantage.

San Jose then scored twice in the top of the third despite not picking-up a hit in the inning. Auerbach again started a run-scoring rally as he drew a leadoff walk, promptly stole second and then moved to third on a wild pitch. After Toribio walked, Luis Matos bounced into a fielder's choice as Toribio was forced out at second, however Auerbach scored to make it 3-0. Matos then stole second and scored two batters later when Marco Luciano reached on an error to extend the lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Jensen was outstanding on the mound throughout his start. The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced and then used a double play to work around a leadoff single in the third. Modesto managed only one hit over the first four innings against Jensen before threatening in the bottom of the fifth. With the score still at 4-0, Trent Tingelstad and Matt Scheffler produced back-to-back one-out singles. Jensen though would pick-off Tingelstad at second base for the second out of the inning. Brett Rodriguez then singled to again put runners on first and second, however Cesar Izturis Jr. followed by grounding out to end the inning. Jensen then needed only seven pitches to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth.

The score remained at 4-0 as Jensen returned to the mound forthe bottom of the seventh. Alberto Rodriguez led off with a double before a walk to Kennie Taylor prompted a pitching change. Ivan Armstrong was summoned from the bullpen and he walked Tingelstad to load the bases with none out and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Armstrong though would quickly get out of the inning with the Giants still in control. Scheffler was up next and he grounded into a 4-6-3 double play with Rodriguez coming home to score the Nuts' first run. Armstrong then set down Brett Rodriguez on a groundout to shortstop to retire the side.

San Jose then came right back with a three-run top of the eighth to stretch their lead to 7-1. Toribio led off with a single and scored all the way from first when the next batter, Matos, doubled to left. Genoves followed with his own RBI double plating Matos with the second run of the inning. Following a Luciano single - the fourth straight hit to open the frame - Carter Williams hit a sacrifice fly as Genoves came home to make it 7-1.

The Giants added two more runs in the top of the ninth to complete their scoring for the night. Jimmy Glowenke started the inning with a double before Auebach singled to put runners on the corners. Toribio then reached on a fielding error committed by shortstop Noelvi Marte as Glowenke scored San Jose's eighth run of the game. Genoves followed with an RBI single plating Auerbach for a 9-1 cushion.

Modesto scored twice in the bottom of the ninth when Haydn King issued back-to-back two-out bases loaded walks, but Ty Weber then entered and needed only one pitch to record the final out and seal the Giants victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Six In A Row

With six straight victories, the Giants have achieved their longest winning streak of the season. San Jose has scored 47 runs during the six-game win streak (7.8 per game). The Giants have won the first three games of the current series against Modesto. San Jose has also won 10 out of their last 11 overall and are 16-3 in their last 19 games.

Hitting Leaders

Ricardo Genoves (3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for the Giants. Brett Auerbach (2-for-4, 3B, SB) and Luis Toribio (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) also finished with multi-hit games. Luis Matos (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his eighth-inning double.

Jensen Shines

Wil Jensen (3-0), the reigning Low-A West Pitcher of the Week, earned the win after tossing six-plus innings with only one run allowed. Jensen surrendered five hits, walked two and struck out five during his 78-pitch outing. He became the first Giants starter to pitch into the seventh inning this season. Jensen also had a streak of 16 consecutive scoreless innings - the longest by a San Jose pitcher this year - end with Modesto's run in the bottom of the seventh.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Nuts 11-8. The 1-2-3-4 spots in the San Jose lineup (Auerbach, Toribio, Matos & Genoves) combined to score eight of San Jose's nine runs and drive in seven. The Giants were 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-9 for Modesto. The first pitch temperature at John Thurman Field was 103 degrees.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Friday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.