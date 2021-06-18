Jackson, Reyes Go Deep as Dashwood Shines on Mound in Sixers Win

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino received long balls from a pair of sluggers and dominance from a southpaw reliever to down Lake Elsinore 4-3 on Thursday at San Manuel Stadium. Jeremiah Jackson and Jose Reyes provide the thunder in the defeat of the Storm (19-20) while Jack Dashwood (1-1) earned his first professional smothering Lake Elsinore with 4.2 IP out of the pen.

Hitless until the fourth against Storm lefty Noel Vela (1-4), Inland Empire notched a one-out double off the bat of Braxton Martinez for its first safety. It was Martinez' 20th extra-base hit of the year. Jackson followed and whistled a screaming liner out to left for his seventh homer of the season. The two RBI added to his league-best total which now stands at 37. The Storm answered immediately in the fifth when Jordy Barley walked with one out and then scored on Euribiel Angeles' triple making it 2-1. Angeles later scored on Robert Hassell III's RBI groundout to tie the game 2-2. The runs were charged to Inland Empire (17-21) starter Jack Kochanowicz who lasted 4.1IP allowing the two runs on just the one hits with two Ks but six walks. The 66ers recaptured the lead 3-2 in the fifth when Reyes launched a solo homer to center, his second of the series and third of the year. Inland Empire added a run for a 4-2 advantage in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of two walks by Vela and a hit batsman and wild pitch from Storm reliever Duilio Ochoa. Dashwood gave up a double to Jordy Barley in the seventh who came home on Hassell's RBI single making it 4-3 but that was it for the Storm in the run column. Dashwood, the UC Santa Barbara product, allowed the one run on five hits with six Ks. Not shockingly, the San Diego native did not walk a Padres farmhand; he has not struck out 41 batters in 30.2 career innings without issuing a solitary base on balls. Matthew Acosta had a pair of bunt singles for the Storm in the loss. Inland Empire is now 5-4 versus the Storm in 2021.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

