Big Innings Sink Ports in Loss to Grizzlies

June 18, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca.- The Grizzlies scored three runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth to blow open a close game, sending the Ports to an 11-5 loss in game three of the two teams' six-game series on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

Leading 1-0 after three and a half innings, the Grizzlies (26-13) struck for three unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth against Ports' starter Jack Cushing. Zack Veen led off the inning with a ground ball single through the hole on the right side and moved up to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Gavin Jones then committed an error at third on a ground ball off the bat of Grant Levigne to put runners at first and third, and Joe Aeilts drove Veen home with a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

Fresno then added two more on three straight two-out hits - singles by Daniel Montano and Mateo Gil and a ground rule double off the bat of Colin Simpson - to take a 4-0 lead.

The Ports (14-25) got right back into the ballgame with two of their own in the top of the fifth. Sahid Valenzuela singled with one out and advanced to third after a wild pitch and groundout. Lawrence Butler then followed with a two-run blast off the batter's eye in center field to make it 4-2.

But the Grizzlies chased Cushing with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Fresno leadoff man Julio Carreras reached on a walk and advanced to third on a throwing error by Cushing. After a strikeout, the Grizzlies scored two runs on consecutive RBI hits, ending the day for the Ports' starter.

With Trayson Kubo on in relief, Fresno blew the game open with two doubles and a walk to score three more runs and make it 9-2.

The Ports got a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Cooper Uhl, and struck for two more in the top of the ninth when Kevin Richards drove in a run with a single, and Butler with a triple. Butler finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two walks.

Cushing (1-1) took the loss for the Ports, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Robinson Hernandez (4-0) got the win giving up two runs on two hits in his lone inning in relief of Fresno starter Sam Weatherly.

The Ports will try to even this six-game series on Friday behind Jake Walkinshaw with first pitch at 6:50pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.