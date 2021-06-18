Late Run Lifts Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Eddys Leonard doubled home Ismael Alcantara to break an eighth-inning tie, helping Rancho Cucamonga to end a brief two-game skid, as the Quakes defeated the Rawhide on Friday night at LoanMart Field, 3-2.

Alcantara reached with a one-out single to get the rally started, then scored from first as Leonard followed with his second double of the night, a liner down the left-field line to give the Quakes a 3-2 lead against Denson Hull (2-3).

Braydon Fisher (2-2), who earned the win on Friday by allowing just one run over four innings, struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory.

Visalia tallied the game's first run in the first inning against starter Kendall Williams, but Rancho answered with two in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. Visalia starter Brandon Pfaadt gave up an RBI double to Jorbit Vivas and an RBI single to Diego Cartaya to put Rancho up.

Scott Alexander fired a scoreless fifth inning for Rancho, as he made his first rehab appearance. Alexander, who worked a 1-2-3 frame, has been on the Dodgers' IL since late-May with a shoulder issue.

The Quakes (21-18) are home again on Saturday, looking for two straight. Carlos Duran (0-0) will take on Visalia's Rigorberto Borbolla (0-1) with first pitch slated for 6:30pm.

Saturday night represents the FIRST FIREWORKS NIGHT of the year, as everyone will enjoy a post-game Fireworks Show.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

