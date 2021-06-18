Grizz Sink Ports 11-5 Behind Offensive Explosion

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-13) rumbled past the Stockton Ports (14-25) 11-5 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. The win propelled Fresno to a 16-5 mark at home and 12-3 record in June.

The Grizzlies lineup recorded 11 runs on 12 hits with four starters going 2-for-4. Mateo Gil belted a ground rule double and drove in three runs. Colin Simpson also had a double that hopped over the wall, plating one. Daniel Montano scored twice and walked once while Julio Carreras tripled to lead off the contest and waltzed home two times. Grant Lavigne had a career-high three runs and extended his hit streak to nine games. Joe Aeilts whacked a two-bagger and pair of RBI for Fresno.

Stockton pounded out seven rips with Lawrence Butler and Sahid Valenzuela each enjoying multi-hit affairs. Butler pulverized a two-run shot to dead center in the sixth and also laced his fourth triple of the year. Valenzuela smashed a double in the defeat.

Reliever Robinson Hernandez (4-0) earned the decision after chucking the fifth frame. He followed Sam Weatherly, who hurled four shutout innings. Weatherly allowed one hit and five walks while fanning three. Ports' righty Jack Cushing (1-1) took the loss after four and one-third frames. Both squads are back at it tomorrow evening from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Mateo Gil (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-4, 3B, 2 R, BB)

- CF Joe Aeilts (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Lawrence Butler (2-3, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, R, BB, HBP, SB)

- SS Sahid Valenzuela (2-4, 2B, R)

- LF Kevin Richards (1-4, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Friday, June 18 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Jake Walkingshaw (1-2, 4.50) vs. Fresno RHP Keegan James (2-0, 2.08), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Stockton pitching had seven wild pitches on the night. Two of those seven wild pitches resulted in Grizzlies runs.

Fresno manager Robinson Cancel was ejected in the first inning on a fair versus foul call. It was the first ejection for the Grizzlies this season (player or coach).

