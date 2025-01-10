North Carolina FC Announces Charly as Apparel Partner

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC today announced CHARLY as the team's official soccer apparel partner. The Mexican-based brand with deep ties in international soccer will collaborate with the team on 2025 kits, sideline and training gear, and retail apparel. 

Fans can expect exciting kits, sportswear, and merchandise to be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the 2025 season. All kits and merchandise will be available for purchase online through the team website and in-person during NCFC home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an experienced apparel brand. CHARLY has a proven track record of providing fresh and innovative sportswear in the soccer community, and it was clear from our first meeting that they understand the importance of balancing tradition while being forward-facing. We think our players, staff, and community will be excited by the new look and feel coming this season," said NCFC President Francie Gottsegen.   

North Carolina FC's partnership with CHARLY will feature two jerseys to debut in alignment with the 2025 USL Championship season. The jerseys will focus on representing the entire state of North Carolina with subtle detailing throughout the kits that pay tribute to the rich history of the state.

"We are proud to partner with North Carolina FC, a team that has been at the forefront of the USL Championship since 2006," said Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "We look forward to merging the creativity of CHARLY kits and branding with the soccer tradition of this great club.  

