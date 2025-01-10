San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval and work authorization. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dmitrii to San Antonio and our SAFC family," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Dmitrii is a technically creative midfielder with a lot of potential and opportunity for growth. He developed in a highly reputable academy at Dynamo Moscow, and we look forward to continuing to develop his professional pathway."

Erofeev grew up playing with the FC Dynamo Moscow academy, logging five goals and two assists in 22 appearances for the 16U team from 2022-23. He also spent time with the 19U squad, where he scored 10 goals in 31 matches. In 2023, Erofeev moved up to Dynamo 2 Moscow, the club's reserve side, where he recorded three goals and five assists in 17 appearances over the course of two seasons. The 18-year-old playmaker helped the team secure the 2023-24 Russian Second League Championship, earning promotion to Russia's second division.

On the international stage, Erofeev has played for Russia at the U15 and U16 levels.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.